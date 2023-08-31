MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Three drivers were pulled over and arrested Wednesday during a drug interdiction throughout the county, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Michael A. Visnaw, 28, of Kalamazoo, Michigan was arrested for possession of hashish, according to the release, a Level 5 felony. Jeremy L. Smith, 37, of Mendon, Ohio was arrested for possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony. Rex E. Diedrich, 47, of Celina, Ohio was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.

All three men are being held without bond in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility.

Deputies made 22 other traffic stops that day resulting in 14 warnings and 8 citations.