Driver who left daughter behind after hit-and-run crash at gas station sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The woman who drove into a man at Waynedale gas station last September and ran off, leaving her baby daughter behind, has been sentenced.

Brandee N. Johnson was sentenced to 12 years for Leaving the Scene of an Accident related to the Sept. 4 crash at he Speedway gas station at 7114 Bluffton Road that left a man badly hurt.

Johnson pleaded guilty earlier this month.

Brandee Johnson

According to a probable cause affidavit, Johnson went to the Speedway gas station just before 2 a.m. for gas, drinks, and snacks. She told investigators she got an “eerie feeling” after she saw three men pointing at her, laughing, and making racial slurs.

Johnson said she decided not to get gas but moved her car closer to the building so that she could park close enough to keep a close eye on her daughter, court documents said. However, witnesses told police Johnson floored it and crashed into a man standing behind his SUV.

Then Johnson got out of her car and ran, leaving her 1-year-old daughter behind in a car seat, the affidavit said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where his leg was amputated.

Johnson told investigators she had no intention of crashing into the man but she said the comments “threw her off.” She said she knew she should have just went home, the affidavit said.

Police said the crash was intentional.

Johnson was arrested in October. She was charged with Aggravated Battery, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Neglect of a Dependent, and three counts of Criminal Recklessness.

She pleaded guilty through a plea agreement March 1.