Driver who had drugs in system handed 4 years for crash that killed pedestrian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man arrested for driving with cocaine, fentanyl and two other drugs in his system in a crash that killed a Fort Wayne woman in late 2019 has been sentenced.

Fort Wayne Police investigate a crash that killed a pedestrian on Dec. 5, 2019, on South Anthony Boulevard.

Larry D Henry, Jr., was sentenced to four years in prison followed by two years on probation for the Dec. 5, 2019, crash near the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue that killed Leah Marie Weber.

Henry pleaded guilty last month to a charge of Reckless Homicide through a plea agreement that dropped additional charges of Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated and Being a Habitual Offender.

Police said in court records that Weber was trying to cross Anthony Boulevard when she was struck by a Pontiac Aztek in the roadway. First responders found Weber down in the street, and she was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to court records, Henry refused to be tested for drugs and alcohol and police obtained a warrant that evening to draw his blood. Testing showed Henry had cocaine, fentanyl and two other drugs in his system.

An analysis of the Aztek’s data recorder showed Henry was traveling at 52 miles an hour one second before he struck Weber. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 35 mph.