Driver trying to evade capture speeds away from home, crashes after 100 mph chase

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A wanted woman took police in Adams County on a 100 mph chase Tuesday afternoon that ended in a crash, according to police.

Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Barbara A. Pfeiffer, 44, of rural Adams County sped away from her home “at a very high rate of speed” as an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy was surveilling the home. The sheriff’s department said Pfeiffer was wanted for multiple active arrest warrants.

The deputy chased after Pfeiffer’s vehicle northbound on C.R. 200 East. He estimated she was speeding 100 mph.

According to a police report, Pfeiffer blew through a stop sign at U.S. 33 then left the roadway, veered into a “very steep and wide ditch” and hit a fence and a tree.

Pfeiffer was trapped in the vehicle with “serious bodily injuries.” She was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition was not known.

Police said in the report that alcohol and excessive speed were factors in the crash.