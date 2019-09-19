Driver tries to outrun trooper, thinks squad car only has V-6

GARY, Ind. (WANE) A northwest Indiana man faces multiple charges after leading a trooper on a chase that reached 140 mph on I-80/94 early Thursday morning according to Indiana State Police.

The chase began at 2:30 a.m. when the trooper clocked a car going 116 mph in a 55 mph zone. The car, a 2002 Acura, accelerated to 140 mph while weaving in and out of traffic as the trooper gave chase. After about seven miles the driver finally pulled over.

Lorenzo Gagliano, 20, of Dyer told the trooper he believed Indiana State Police cars were only equipped with V-6 engines and was surprised when the squad car was able to catch up so quickly. Dodge Charger squad cars are equipped with Hemi V-8 engines.

Gagliano was taken to the Lake County Jail where he faces charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, speeding, unsafe lane movement and failure to signal lane changes.