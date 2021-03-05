Driver takes police from Hicksville to DeKalb cornfield; now at large

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) — Police are searching for a man who led officers on a chase from Hicksville, Ohio, to a field in DeKalb County before running off just after midnight early Friday.

Around 12:15 a.m., Hicksville Police were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle that was sitting in a driveway when officers approached the driver after he got out of the vehicle. At that point, the driver got back into the car and “took off,” a report said.

Police chased the vehicle through Hicksville and into DeKalb County, on C.R. 64. The vehicle turned onto C.R. 75 and eventually left the roadway and drove several hundred feet into a cornfield.

The driver – identified as 28-year-old Skyler Robertson of Hamilton – then ran off. Sheriff’s deputies and K-9s tried to track him but he was not found.

A woman in the car was briefly detained but ultimately released, police said.

In the vehicle, police found drugs and paraphernalia, the report said.

Skyler Robertson

Robertson has active warrants out of Tennessee, Georgia, and Colorado. An arrest warrant was issued by Hicksville Police for Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

Police said other charges will be forwarded to the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Anyone who spots Robertson is asked to call local police or the Hicksville Police Department at (419) 542-6661. Robertson has a “history of violence and drug use,” police said, and residents should not approach him.