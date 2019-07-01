Driver sentenced to home detention for crash that killed Heritage High student

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The driver of a car involved in a crash that injured several Heritage High School students and killed another was sentenced Monday to two years home detention by Allen Superior Court Judge Wendy Davis.

According to investigators, Na Lay was driving at a high rate of speed on Wayne Trace back in November 2018 when he hit a box truck. Lay’s vehicle rolled several times before coming to a stop. Lay and his five passengers were all Heritage students. One of those passengers, Ar Zi Za La, was killed. Witnesses told police that Lay and the driver of another car appeared to be racing just prior to the crash.

Lay pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon back in May. In exchange for his plea, three counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon were dismissed.