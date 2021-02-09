Driver killed after hitting semi attempting U-turn on I-69; trucker tests positive for meth

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Indianapolis woman died Monday afternoon after the SUV she was driving slammed into a semi-trailer that was blocking lanes during an attempted U-turn on I-69 in southern Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, the semi was heading south on I-69 at the 83-mile marker in Daviess County when the driver missed his exit. Instead of going to the next exit, the trucker pulled into a crossover to make a U-turn. As he did so the semi stopped for a moment with its flatbed trailer blocking the entire passing lane and part of the driving lane.

An Acura SUV driven by Susan S. Yoo, 52, was traveling behind the semi. She slammed on her brakes but was unable to avoid hitting the trailer. The SUV slid off the roadway and down an embankment before coming to a rest in a ditch. Yoo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver, identified as Allen C. Weldy, 38, of Mitchell, Indiana was given a chemical test which showed he had methamphetamines in his blood.

Mitchell was then taken to the Daviess County Jail. The news release from Indiana State Police did not indicate what charges he could be facing.