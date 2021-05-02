Driver in hit-and-run that killed 2 women given 18 years

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man will spend at least 18 years in prison after pleading no contest to charges in connection to a June crash that killed two women who were riding their bicycles.

According to prosecutors, 29-year-old Coleen Huling and 25-year-old Melissa Williams were riding on the shoulder of a road in London Township when Ryan Miettinen hit them with his car and fled.

A Monroe County judge ordered that Miettinen, who is 22, serve at least 18 years before becoming eligible for parole.