Driver in custody after firing shots at police and residents during chase around Muncie: ISP

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was arrested after a police chase through Muncie Wednesday during which the suspect reportedly fired shots at officers and residents.

It was around 1:40 p.m. when Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies and Muncie Police officers began chasing an armed male suspect. During the pursuit, Muncie Police said he fired multiple shots at officers and citizens, according to a report.

No one was hurt.

At that point, all county and city schools were locked down.

Soon afterward, the suspect crashed and he was taken into custody, police said. He was taken to Ball Memorial Hospital, police said, but it’s not clear if he was hurt in the crash or some other way. His condition was not known.

“There is no longer a threat to the public safety and school officials have been notified,” Muncie Police said.

The suspect has not been identified and it’s not clear what charges he may face.

Indiana State Police have taken over the investigation. In a release, the agency said officers with the Muncie Police Department and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department are cooperating with detectives.

State police said there are “multiple crime scenes throughout Delaware County.”

Any witnesses with video of the event, or anyone with damage to a residence or vehicle, is asked to contact the Indiana State Police Pendleton District at (765) 778-2121 or 1-800-527-4752.