ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) – A South Bend is in jail after fleeing from an Indiana State Trooper and crashing through a flower shop in Elkhart early Monday morning.

At approximately 3:55 a.m., the trooper attempted to stop a red 2011 Hyundai for several traffic violations just beyond the Toll booth at the Indiana Toll Road Elkhart Exit near Cassopolis Street.

When the trooper turned on his emergency lights of their squad car, the driver of the Hyundai fled southbound on Cassopolis Street. A short time later the driver hit a raised concrete center divider and lost control. The Hyundai crossed the southbound lanes and crashed through the front of West View Florist at 1717 Cassopolis Street causing extensive damage. After crashing through the front of the building the Hyundai came to rest in the southbound lanes of Cassopolis Street.

The driver, identified as Maki Chandler, 18, then fled the crash scene on foot and attempted to get into a passing vehicle but was taken into custody by an officer with the Elkhart Police Department near the intersection of Cassopolis Street and Bristol Street.

Chandler was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement and taken to the Elkhart County Jail. The Elkhart County Prosecutor will review this case and determine all appropriate charges. This is an ongoing investigation.