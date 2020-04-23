Driver clocked at 120 mph on toll road tells troopers he didn’t stop because he thought they wanted to race

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Wednesday evening a Minneapolis was jailed after he led police on a high speed chase on the Indiana Toll Road according to Indiana State Police.

The chase began around 9:20 p.m. when two troopers sitting in a crossover area near the 96 mile marker observed a red Mustang that appeared to be speeding in the westbound lanes. A radar reading showed that the Mustang was traveling over 120 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

As both troopers caught up to the Mustang in their fully marked Indiana State Police cars, with lights and sirens on, the driver of the Mustang shut off his lights for a brief period of time. The Mustang continued westbound in excess of 100 miles per hour, with both troopers behind.

As the pursuit continued westbound the driver of the Mustang was able to avoid Stop Sticks that a third trooper had set up near the 84 mile marker in St. Joseph County. The Mustang then continued westbound, turning off its lights multiple times.

As the pursuit approached the 72 mile marker Stop Sticks were again set up and were successful in deflating the tires on the Mustang. The Mustang came to a stop on the right shoulder near the 71 mile marker.

The driver of the Mustang, identified as Musab Alhussein, 25, was reportedly slow to respond to troopers commands but was safely taken into custody. Alhussein told troopers he did not stop because he thought the troopers wanted to race.

Alhussein was preliminarily arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Reckless Driving and also received several citations for moving violations. Alhussein was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.