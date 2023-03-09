Photo of Terry Sands provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Dept.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The driver accused of killing Master Trooper James Bailey now faces a murder charge, the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney announced Thursday.

Terry DeWaine Sands II, 42, of Marion is charged with murder in the death of Bailey, a state trooper who was placing stop sticks on I-69 in Auburn to deter Sands when the driver hit him.

The prosecution is requesting life without parole for Sands, who also now faces charges of operating with a controlled substance causing death, a Level 4 felony, and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

Sands was initially charged with resisting law enforcement causing death, a Level 2 felony.

A hearing is set for 1 p.m. Thursday.