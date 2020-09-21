Driver charged in Memorial Day crash that killed motorcyclist

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The driver of a vehicle that turned in front of a motorcycle on Memorial Day in Fort Wayne has been arrested on charges of reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The crash took place at around 7:15 at the intersection of Spring and Rumsey. Investigators determined the motorcycle was traveling east on Spring and the vehicle when it attempted to turn south onto Rumsey and into the path of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, James K. Markey, 27, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle, Dean Hazelett, 67, told police he had been drinking at a club according to court documents filed in the case. A blood alcohol test showed a BAC of .133.

He was arrested on September 17.