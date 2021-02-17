Driver charged in crash into fire truck that killed pregnant passenger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The driver of a vehicle that hit a Fort Wayne Fire engine last month, killing a passenger, has been charged.

Kareem McPherson

Kareem J. McPherson, 27, faces charges of Reckless Homicide, Involuntary Manslaughter, Neglect of a Dependent, Criminal Mischief, and two counts of Criminal Recklessness for the Jan. 2, 2021, crash along North Clinton Street, near Grove Avenue.

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Police said a vehicle was speeding southbound on Clinton when it struck a curb, spun out and hit a fire truck that was responding to a call.

According to the probable cause affidavit released Tuesday, the 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was traveling 68 mph in a 35-mph zone 5 seconds before the crash.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Kimetrice Lakeya Roby, 29 of Detroit, Michigan.

An autopsy found Roby died of multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said. She was four months pregnant, and the fetus was lost in the crash, the affidavit said.

McPherson was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two firefighters suffered injuries in the crash.

The neglect charge was filed because authorities found McPherson and Roby left a 5-year-old alone in a room at the Red Roof Inn at the time. A housekeeper found the child in the room while going room checks, the affidavit said.