PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a school zone north of Evansville.

Police pulled over 37-year-old Anna Watson after an officer observed her disregard a stop sign at an intersection close to Pike Central High School and Pike Central Middle School.

According to a police report, Watson displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

Watson was transported to Daviess Community Hospital, and further investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, benzodiazepine, and methamphetamine.

After the investigation, Watson was charged with a Level 6 felony of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and was taken to the Pike County Jail, where she is currently being held on bond.