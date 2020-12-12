Driver arrested for felony following I-69 crash

A preliminary investigation found that Williams was travelling southbound, while he was in the northbound lanes on I-69. While travelling southbound, he struck a safety guardrail. Williams vehicle then veered toward the median, crossed all three lanes of travel, and collided with another safety guardrail in the median.

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a Carmel man for operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a crash early Saturday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., police were alerted to a crash involving a Toyota Camry on I-69. When officers arrived to the scene, they say they found that the driver, Justin Williams, was showing signs of impairment.

Williams complained of non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

A preliminary investigation found that Williams was travelling southbound, while he was in the northbound lanes on I-69. While travelling southbound, he struck a safety guardrail. His vehicle then veered toward the median, crossed all three lanes of travel, and collided with another safety guardrail in the median.

While receiving treatment at the hospital, Williams blood was drawn, revealing a 0.316 BAC, which is nearly four times the legal limit.

After being cleared by medical staff, Williams was placed under arrest and transported to the Madison County Jail.

Williams was also arrested in 2018 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.