Driver arrested following 20-mile chase topping 100 mph on I-65

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - A driver and passenger were arrested early Saturday evening after the SUV they were in crashed while exiting I-65 following a chase of 20 miles at speeds over 100 mph according to Indiana State Police.

The chase started just before 6 p.m. near Lafayettte when a trooper spotted a Hyundai Sante Fe in the northbound lanes going over 100 mph.

The trooper turned on his emergency lights and pulled the Hyundai over and after getting out of his squad car, the SUV drove off. The trooper got back in his car and a pursuit ensued.

The chase lasted for about 20 miles until the SUV crashed on an exit ramp. The driver and front seat passenger fled and were soon captured nearby. There were also two juveniles in the back seat.

The driver, identified as Elijah R. Gilbert, was arrested on multiple charges, including resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, owi causing endangerment, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and providing false identity statement.

The adult passenger was also arrested for possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.