Driver arrested after speeding with doors open, biting deputy: report

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Florida man was arrested in LaGrange County on Saturday after he reportedly sped through the county in a van and bit a deputy as police worked to detain him.

It was just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday when someone reported a “suspicious vehicle” in the area of 11900 W. U.S. 20 in Shipshewana. Witnesses said a white van was spotted driving through a yard with all the doors open, according to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department report.

The van was seen driving on C.R. 1150 North, then speeding down S.R. 120 near S.R. 5, the report said.

Sheriff’s deputies found the van heading east on S.R. 120 near C.R. 100 West at 94 mph and initiated a traffic stop, the report said. The driver – later identified as 32-year-old Lawrence Horvath-Cambron of North Port, Florida – stopped the van along S.R. and got out, but left the van in gear. It continued forward and went off the roadway, the report said.

Deputies tried to detain Horvath-Cambron but he “physically resisted,” the report said. He bit a deputy in the hand before he could be restrained.

Horvath-Cambron was taken to a local hospital with symptoms consistent with excited delirium, the report said. He told deputies he recently used methamphetamine.

The sheriff department said Horvath-Cambron will face charges of felony Battery on Law Enforcement Officer and misdemeanor Resisting Law Enforcement and Reckless Driving but he has not been booked into country jail. Additional charges are pending.