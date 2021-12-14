Driver arrested after speeding away from deputies, hitting vehicle

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A wanted Angola man was arrested Monday night after trying to flee from police.

It was just before 9 a.m. when Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a report of a person with an active arrest warrant for violating parole.

According to a report from Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson, deputies found 39-year-old Robert J. Bonham of Angola inside a black 2010 Dodge Charger.

When deputies tried to apprehend him, though, Bonham sped off from a parking lot onto Maumee Street, hitting a vehicle in the process. Bonham then ran from the crash scene, Robinson said.

Deputies caught Bonham a short time later and he was taken into custody.

Bonham faces charges of:

Level 6 felony Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle

Class A misdemeanor Resisting Law Enforcement

Class A misdemeanor Leaving the Scene of an Accident

He’s also charged with violation of parole, Robinson said.