Driver arrested after high-speed chase and ‘scuffle’ with police

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Detroit man was arrested in LaGrange County early Sunday after he reportedly took police on a chase.

It was around 2:10 a.m. when LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to a vehicle pursuit along U.S. 20 out of Steuben County, according to a police report. Deputies spotted a Cadillac STS headed speeding westbound, and began pursuing the vehicle, the report said.

The Cadillac eventually lost control in the area of C.R. 900 East and U.S. 20 and drove off the roadway. The driver then ran off on foot, according to the report.

Deputies were able to catch the driver and take him into custody “after a scuffle,” the report said.

James Johnson, 30, of Detroit was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation then arrested on charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, a felony and a misdemeanor.