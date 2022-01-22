Toll road closed for three hours after driver fires handgun out car window, police say

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver has been arrested after shooting a handgun out the car window on the Indiana Toll Road early Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m., a trooper was parked on the Indiana Toll Road and watching westbound traffic at the 2.5 mile marker. He stopped a car after seeing the driver shooting a gun out the window while driving.

The three people in the car were taken into custody without further incident. Detectives from the Lowell Post Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to investigate and found a 9mm Sig P365.

The driver, Julio H. Miramontes, 31, from Chicago, IL, was taken to the Lake County Jail and is preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness with a handgun.

Two passengers that were in the car were not charged and were released at the scene.

The roadway is back open after being closed for about three hours to complete the investigation.