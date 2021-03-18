Driver arrested after fighting with state trooper during traffic stop

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man has been arrested after police said he fought with an Indiana State trooper during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Dennis Kevin Boyd

It was around 11:30 p.m. when a state trooper stopped a silver Volvo along S.R. 930 just east of Adams Center Road near the Hometown Inn. During the stop, the trooper suspected the driver was drunk, and he asked him to get out of the car, according to a police report.

The driver – 46-year-old Dennis K. Boyd of Fort Wayne – refused to cooperate, then became physically combative, the report said. At one point, the trooper tried to hit the man with his Taser, but it was not effective, and Boyd ran off, the report said.

The trooper was able to take Boyd down after a brief foot chase, the report said. He was taken into custody after officers from the New Haven Police Department responded and helped the trooper.

Boyd suffered injuries to his shoulder and facial area from the altercation, the report said. He was checked out at a local hospital. The trooper had injuries to his hands and knee but refused medical treatment.

Boyd was booked into the Allen County Jail on felony charges of Resisting Law Enforcement and Operating While Intoxicated, and misdemeanor charges of Public Intoxication and Refusal to Identify. Boyd also had an outstanding warrant out of Adams County for Violation of Probation.