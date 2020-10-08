Driver arrested after 120 mph chase down I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after leading police on a 40-mile high-speed chase from Huntington County to Delaware County Wednesday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., an Indiana State trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling 120 mph on southbound Interstate 69. The Impala continued on southbound at speeds between 90 mph and 120 mph, state police said.

The Impala eventually veered off the interstate at the S.R. 332 interchange in Delaware County. A short distance later, at McGalliard Road at C.R. 500 West, police deployed stop sticks and deflated the Impala’s two front tires.

The vehicle stopped on the west side of Muncie.

The driver then barricaded himself in the car, state police said. Just before 10 p.m., after negotiations, troopers were able to take him into custody.

Demitrius Duane Ridley, 33, Fort Wayne faces a felony charge of Resisting Law Enforcement, and misdemeanor charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, Operating While Intoxicated, Operator Never Licensed, and Operating While Suspended with a Prior Conviction.