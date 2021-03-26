Driver arrested after 100 mph chase through northwest Ohio

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Maumee, Ohio, man was arrested Thursday after leading police on a multi-county chase through northwestern Ohio at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office issued an “attempt to locate” for 24-year-old Brandon T. Wierman of Maumee after he reportedly sped off from a traffic stop in Delta, Ohio.

According to a report, a Wauseon Police officer spotted Wierman’s Toyota and tried to stop it in that city, but it continued on at speeds above 100 mph from Fulton County into Williams County.

There, a West Unity Police officer tried to stop the Toyota with stop sticks, but Wierman avoided them and sped on, the report said.

He eventually drove over another set of stop spikes on C.R. K at S.R. 15 in Jefferson Township, and the Toyota’s tires were deflated, the report said.

Police said Wierman jumped out of the vehicle a short distance away and ran off on foot across several properties. He was arrested after a brief chase, the report said.

Wierman suffered a minor injury and was checked out at a hospital before he was booked into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on a Failure to Comply charge.

A deputy was hurt as he tossed the stop spikes, the report said.