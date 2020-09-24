Driver arrested after 100 mph chase from Ohio into Angola ends in crash around monument

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Michigan man was arrested Thursday morning after reportedly taking police on a chase from Ohio into Indiana at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Just before 3 a.m., Williams County (Ohio) Sheriff’s deputies asked Indiana State Police to help with a high-speed pursuit coming into Indiana from Williams County. According to an Indiana State Police report, a Williams County deputies tried to stop a 1993 Cadillac El Dorado that was driving without tail lights that matched the description of a vehicle involved in an earlier chase in Michigan.

Kyle David Eichler

As Williams County authorities gave chase, the vehicle sped over 100 mph, and the occupants were tossing things out of the windows, the report said.

An Indiana State Police trooper joined the pursuit when it crossed the state line in Steuben County on S.R. 427 near C.R. 550 East. The driver went north of S.R. 1, then turned onto Metz Road.

A tire deflation device was used at Metz Road and U.S. 20. With “shredded” front tires, the Cadillac moved into the city of Angola, where it crashed into a concrete planter as it tried to move around the Mound circle monument in the downtown area, the report said.

The driver then ran off, but was he taken into custody after a brief foot chase, the report said. Two passengers tried to get out of the vehicle, but they were taken into custody, as well.

The driver – Kyle David Eichler, 22, of Adrian, Michigan – was arrested on a felony charge of Resisting Law Enforcement and misdemeanor charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Crash and Failure to Identify. He is also being held on warrants out of Michigan for Assault w/Dangerous Weapon, Obstruction of Justice and Failure to Appear.

The passengers – Cheyenne Leigh Huntington, 20, of Three Rivers, Michigan and Hezekiah William Hall, 19, of Tecumseh, Michigan – were hurt in the crash and were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They have not been charged with any crimes.