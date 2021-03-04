Driver admits to 2019 deadly drunken driving crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A suspected drunk driver who ran a red light and struck a vehicle, killing its driver, in September 2019 has pleaded guilty.

Khiry H. Johnson has pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court to Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death.

Khiry H. Johnson

It was just after 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2019, when police said Johnson was driving a 2014 Kia Sorrento on South Clinton Street at a high rate of speed. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Kia ran a red light at East Wallace Street and hit a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

The driver of the Chevrolet – Michael D. Stevenson – was ejected in the crash and was killed.

At the scene, Johnson was found in the driver’s seat of the Kia, the affidavit said. He was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, which found Johnson had a .19 blood alcohol concentration, according to the affidavit.

A security camera in the area caught the Kia running the stop light just before the crash, the affidavit said. His speed was estimated at 60 mph. The block of Clinton Street changes from 30 mph to 35 mph.

Johnson was also driving on a suspended driver’s license, the affidavit said.

A plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors calls for Johnson to serve no more than 8 years in prison. The deal also requires Johnson to submit to an alcohol and substance abuse evaluation, and face a license suspension at the court’s discretion.