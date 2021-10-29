Dozens arrested in Kosciusko County as part of ‘Operation Jack-O-Lantern’

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) An undercover investigation dubbed “Operation Jack-O-Lantern” resulted in the arrests of 26 people on Wednesday and Thursday in Kosciusko County. An additional eight arrest warrants are outstanding.

The Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team, made up of various law enforcement agencies including Indiana State Police, spent several months conducting surveillance of possible drug activity. During the overnight hours of October 27 and October 28 officers went to multiple locations in the county to make arrests.

  • Dennis Bradley
  • Crystal Butler
  • Alan Foyle
  • Garland Goble
  • Nicole Grimmett
  • Nathan Hare
  • Latisha Hernandez
  • Tara Holbrook
  • Christopher Konkle
  • Jesse Lemaster
  • Katie McCarty
  • Jodi McClain
  • Kaylee McClain
  • Austin McQuiller
  • Jamie McQuiller
  • Michael Nelson
  • Christopher Niles
  • Mona Obando
  • Gregory Parks
  • Steven Peddle
  • Julie Pierce
  • Jonahlyn Quirk
  • Thomas Rensberger
  • Ian Rodden
  • Connie Slusher
  • Jason Spriggs
  • Ronald Tackitt
  • Angela Trager
  • Sharon Tusing
  • Jason Wade
  • Walter Scott
  • Eric Watkins

All of those arrested or wanted on outstanding warrants face various drug related charges or parole violation charges.

