Dozens arrested in Kosciusko County as part of ‘Operation Jack-O-Lantern’

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) An undercover investigation dubbed “Operation Jack-O-Lantern” resulted in the arrests of 26 people on Wednesday and Thursday in Kosciusko County. An additional eight arrest warrants are outstanding.

The Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team, made up of various law enforcement agencies including Indiana State Police, spent several months conducting surveillance of possible drug activity. During the overnight hours of October 27 and October 28 officers went to multiple locations in the county to make arrests.

Dennis Bradley

Crystal Butler

Alan Foyle

Garland Goble

Nicole Grimmett

Nathan Hare

Latisha Hernandez

Tara Holbrook

Christopher Konkle

Jesse Lemaster

Katie McCarty

Jodi McClain

Kaylee McClain

Austin McQuiller

Jamie McQuiller

Michael Nelson

Christopher Niles

Mona Obando

Gregory Parks

Steven Peddle

Julie Pierce

Jonahlyn Quirk

Thomas Rensberger

Ian Rodden

Connie Slusher

Jason Spriggs

Ronald Tackitt

Angela Trager

Sharon Tusing

Jason Wade

Walter Scott

Eric Watkins

All of those arrested or wanted on outstanding warrants face various drug related charges or parole violation charges.