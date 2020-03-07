Doorbell cameras aid in arrests in Indianapolis killing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis men have been charged in a fatal shooting thanks in part to footage investigators obtained from the victim’s doorbell security cameras.

Twenty-five-year-old Johnthan Quarles and 28-year-old Gabriel West Jr. are charged in connection with the November 2019 killing of Aaron Jones.

His body was found in his home, where officers also found an unharmed 4-year-old child.

The Indianapolis Star reports Jones had security camera doorbells attached to the front and side doors of the home, which were set to record when they detect motion.

Investigators used those clips and Jones’ phone records to piece together a timeline of events before his killing.

