FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was sentenced Wednesday to just over eight years in prison following a 2022 investigation at a north Fort Wayne home that led to the discovery of drugs locked away in filing cabinets.

A U.S. District Court Chief Judge sentenced 41-year-old Gerardo Nino Romero to 97 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release. Romero pleaded guilty to possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute.

Court documents show Romero was operating a drug premises in his basement, where he was storing and trafficking more than 10 pounds of cocaine, more than 16 grams of heroin, and several pounds of marijuana. Investigators raided the home on Valdosta Drive in May 2022.

Among the stash, officers found 61 individual baggies weighing a total of 55.7 grams, according to court documents.

“This amount is not consistent with personal use or mere possession of cocaine,” an FBI agent wrote in the documents.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Fort Wayne Safe Streets Gang Task Force, which includes the FBI, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Fort Wayne Police Department, and the DEA North Central Regional Laboratory.