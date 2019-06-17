Dog shot, items stolen during burglary; 3 arrested

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Steuben County arrested three people after a reported burglary.

It was just before 11 a.m. Friday when Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of 500 N. Gerald Lett Ave. on a reported burglary. At the home, police found a dog had been shot and a cat had been kicked, leaving both animals injured.

Police viewed surveillance footage from the home that showed a suspect vehicle and four possible suspects, a report said.

As police were at the home, a vehicle that matched a description of the suspect vehicle drove by. Officers pulled the vehicle over at C.R. 200 West and Buck Lake Road.

The occupants of the vehicle matched the description of the suspects from the burglary, police said, and several items stolen during the burglary were found in the vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, police were led to a travel trailer in Buck Lake Ranch, where numerous stolen items from the burglary including several firearms and tools were found, police said. Investigators were also led to an area near Mongo in LaGrange County, where two stolen 4-wheelers from the burglary were recovered, according to police.

Arrested were: