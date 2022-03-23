WARNING: This story contains a graphic image that some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Allen County have asked for the public’s help to find the owner of a dog who was found badly emaciated and ultimately had to be euthanized.

A motorist found the severely injured dog near U.S. 27 South and Hessen Cassel Road on Monday, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver took the dog to Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital. It was eventually transferred to to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, where shelter staff ended up euthanizing the dog.

The sheriff’s department said the dog was a black and gray female mixed breed dog, between 8-18 months old. It weighed 11 1/2 pounds. Shelter staff said the dog should have been 30-40 pounds.

The sheriff’s department said anyone with information about the dog’s owner should contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department’s Field Service Officers and leave a message at (260) 449-7491.