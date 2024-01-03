MUNCIE, Ind. – A man was arrested for attempted murder after police found 31 rounds of rifle ammunition near the scene of a shooting in Muncie.

Court documents detailed a shots fired call went out on Jan. 2 near the 2500 block of North Elgin Street around 9:30 p.m.

Police said a man, later identified as Khalil Malik McCraney was found shooting at a vehicle. McCraney was also in possession of a “semi-automatic rifle with a high-capacity magazine.”

Muncie police also responded to a local hospital where a woman was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She spoke with investigators.

Khalil Malik McCraney booking photo (Delaware County Jail)

MPD obtained video surveillance footage from the apartment complex, which captured the incident.

In the video, police said the woman could be seen arriving at her apartment and parking her vehicle. A short time later, McCraney could be seen coming into view.

The probable cause said that McCraney fired multiple rounds in the direction of the woman, who was sitting in her vehicle. At one point, the front driver’s window could be seen shattering from the gunfire.

The victim fled the area while McCraney ran eastbound, before being met by police.

Investigators were able to speak with McCraney in a later interview. McCraney stated that the victim of the shooting had shot at his grandfather’s home near East Highland Avenue earlier that day.

McCraney said the woman came back and shot at the home a second time. Afterward, McCraney explained he and his father followed the woman back to the complex.

According to the probable cause, McCraney alleged that he was scared and shot at the woman’s vehicle. He stated he believed that he fired the rifle nearly 10 times.

McCraney maintained that he acted in “self-defense and was scared.”

Police said they did not observe the woman firing back in the video surveillance and from the positioning of McCraney, it appeared to be an ambush-style assault.

Crime scene investigators were able to recover 31 rifle rounds from the scene McCraney was seen on video firing the rifle. The woman was struck about four times.

McCraney was arrested and preliminarily charged with attempted murder, Level 1 felony and criminal recklessness, Level 5 felony.

No initial hearing has been scheduled.