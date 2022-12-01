FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man is facing multiple felony charges after an attempted robbery led to a physical altercation and the discovery of drugs, according to court documents.

On Nov. 23, police responded to a call from a customer at Macy’s in Glenbrook Square stating Glenbrook security and possibly an “undercover officer” were fighting with a suspect.

Police later received a call from a Macy’s loss prevention officer who said he had attempted to take the suspect in custody for shoplifting, court documents said.

Once authorities arrived, the loss prevention officer informed police 29-year-old Nicholas Norman reportedly attempted to walk out of Macy’s with approximately $1,304 worth of merchandise without paying, according to court documents.

Court documents say the loss prevention officer stopped Norman and identified himself after Norman had passed all points of sale, which is when the fight began.

However, Norman said in a mirandized interview he walked toward the doors but never left the last point of sale, according to court documents.

The loss prevention officer said Norman hit him in the face during the fight, and police noticed the officer had a cut lip and cuts on his hands, according to court documents

While speaking with Norman, an officer noticed a folded tin foil wrapper in front of Norman on the desk. When asked if it was his, Norman said it was and that it was “paraphernalia,” according to court documents.

Later that day, Allen County Jail staff said they found six blue pills with an “M” imprint on one side and a “30” imprint on the other side, and Norman confirmed to an officer the pills were his, court documents said.

A narcotics detective later advised the pills field-tested positive for fentanyl, and the total amount weighed 0.6 grams.

Norman has been charged with Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury, a Level 3 felony, and Possession of Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, a Level 6 felony.

The loss prevention officer involved in the incident was also involved in an incident at Macy’s during Black Friday where a woman reportedly used pepper spray on two loss prevention officers.