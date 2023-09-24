UPDATE (09/23/23): In a statement sent to FOX59 and CBS4, officials confirmed Kevin Phair used to be a Henry County 911 dispatcher.

Butch Baker, who is Henry County 911’s director, indicated Phair was a dispatcher until he was arrested. Phair submitted a letter of separation on Friday.

ANDERSON, Ind. – A couple is being charged with neglect after one of their children ended up in the emergency room after reportedly eating THC gummies.

Court records indicated both Kevin Michael Phair, 31, and Autumn Leeanna Phair, 31 were charged with neglect of a dependent, Level 6 Felony on Sept. 15.

Investigators said on July 31, they were called to an Anderson hospital for a “Trauma Team Alert” in reference to a 6-year-old who lived at Rainbow Boulevard. Deputies said they saw a man and woman standing next to the emergency room bed where their son was sleeping.

Police said the child was hooked up to several medical devices.

Autumn Phair booking photo (Madison County Jail)

Mrs. Phair told officers that she had fallen asleep while two of her kids were playing in the living room. The woman said a few hours later one of the sons went to his room and played with Legos when he began “freaking out.”

Court documents stated Mrs. Phair originally thought his autism was the reason for the tantrum but stated after he vomited twice, she tested his blood sugar.

The woman said the child was also pale so she called 911.

Mr. Phair told officers that he was gone from the home while returning a U-haul and came back to ambulances outside.

The man told police that when looking through his medicine cabinet, he saw something “missing,” according to the probable cause.

Kevin Phair booking photo (Madison County Jail)

Police said Mr. Phair found a wrapper of edibles under his son’s pillow. The package was labeled “MEDICATED SOUR PATCH STAWS – 500 MG THC BLUE RASPBERRY STRAWS.”

Investigators added there was a warning on the package explaining to keep away from “children and animals.”

The couple admitted to officers that the THC gummies were ordered online and shipped to them.

Police also said they found more gummies in the residence during a search, one package indicating it contained “1000mg of THC.”

The couple were both charged with neglect.

An attorney conference was scheduled for Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. in the case.