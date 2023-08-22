FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — He asked police if he could just walk away after officers found him driving a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette that had been reported stolen earlier that morning.

Instead of allowing that, police arrested the man, took him to the Allen County Jail and charged him with felony auto theft, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

On Aug. 18, authorities conducted a traffic stop on the suspect, 25-year-old Willie Arrington, near the intersection of State Boulevard and Hobson Road.

According to court documents, the car had been reported stolen earlier that day, but Arrington initially told police the Corvette belonged to a friend.

However, Arrington later told police he “didn’t have any friends” before asking if he could just walk away, according to court documents.

Police later learned after checking Arrington’s driver’s license that he had a suspended Indiana license with prior convictions.

Arrington was charged with auto theft, a Level 6 felony, and has a hearing in court set for Thursday.