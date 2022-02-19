COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has pushed back execution dates for three men that were convicted of separate murders decades ago.

The delay is due to continued problems with pharmaceutical suppliers that are not willing to give the state the drugs to carry out the death sentence, DeWine said Friday in a press release.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), Percy Hutton was sentenced to death back in 1987 for attempted and aggravated murder. His execution had been scheduled for June 22, 2022, and the new date is June 18, 2025.

DRC records also show Cedric Carter was sentenced to death in 1992 on aggravated murder and three counts of aggravated robbery. He was going to be executed on August 24, 2022, and the date has been moved to August 27, 2025.

Douglas Coley was sentenced to death in 1998 for kidnapping, robbery and murder. He was scheduled to be executed on July 20, 2022. The date is now planned for September 24, 2025.