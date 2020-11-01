Detroit officers fatally shoot man holding woman hostage

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say officers fatally shot a 42-year-old man who was allegedly holding a woman hostage at gunpoint.

Police Chief James Craig said Saturday that the woman was the man’s girlfriend and had told a hostage negotiator that she believed her life was in danger.

Police say a sniper fired a single shot wounding the man and allowed the woman to flee.

He later died at a hospital. Police were called to the home on Detroit’s east side on Friday afternoon.

Detroit police have responded to nearly 30 two barricaded gun situations this year.

