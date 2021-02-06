Detroit man released from life sentence ordered back to prison

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man released from a life sentence because of the risk of COVID-19 has been ordered back to prison.

A federal appeals court said Friday night that returning John Bass to to prison will not cause substantial harm while a full appeal is considered. Bass has been in jail or prison for the last 22 years.

In 2003, he was convicted of drug crimes and murder and was a candidate for the federal death penalty. A jury instead chose a life sentence.

Detroit federal Judge Arthur Tarnow acknowledged Bass’ “horrific” crimes but released him on Jan. 22. The judge said Bass deserved a “well-earned second chance” and has health issues that could make it hard to fight COVID-19.