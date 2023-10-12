HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Detroit man was arrested after engaging multiple Texas law enforcement agencies in high-speed pursuits early Wednesday morning.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect identified as 26-year-old LaMonte Deljuan Lester-Terry of Detroit, Michigan engaged Panola County Deputies in a pursuit on Highway 59 North around 2 a.m. Lester-Terry was driving an enhanced Dodge Durango SRT and was able to evade Panola County.

He was spotted getting gas near I-20 in Marshall and engaged officers in another pursuit.

MPD pursued the suspect until he lost control of the vehicle and crashed in front of Ward Plaza. He exited the vehicle and a foot chase ensued.

Officers lost sight of Lester-Terry in the woods temporarily until K-9 Coffee who tracked him approximately 200 feet into a wooded area.

He was taken into custody at that time without further incident.

Officers found 14 lbs. of marijuana, 20 cases of promethazine, 1.5 pounds of mushrooms, and 57 grams of THC vapes.

He was booked and faces multiple counts of evading arrest, and drug possession by Marshall PD and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.