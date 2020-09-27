Detroit man arrested after shooting 4-year-old, 22-year-old

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a 4-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man.

Detroit police say they took Devontae Lamar Berrien into custody late Saturday.

They say Berrien got into an argument with someone on the city’s west side around 7 p.m. Saturday and fired several shots.

Berrien left the scene after the girl and man were hit. The girl and the man were hospitalized in serious condition.

