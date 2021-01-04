Deputies track stolen SUV with GPS; woman arrested

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Steuben County arrested a Michigan woman after she reportedly stole a SUV out of a garage Sunday morning.

It was just before 8:30 a.m. when Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 4900 block of East C.R. 100 North in rural Scott Township on a report of a vehicle theft.

According to a report from Sheriff Rodney Robinson, someone took a black 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe from an unlocked detached garage there. The keys were in the vehicle at the time, the report said.

Deputies contacted with OnStar to track the vehicle with GPS. The vehicle was found to be headed westbound on Orland Road near C.R. 225 West, the report said.

Deputies eventually stopped the vehicle in the 5800 block of North C.R. 500 West.

The driver – 45-year-old Bridgett M. Nash of Barryton, Michigan – was arrested and booked into the Steuben County Jail on a charge of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a Level 6 felony.

The vehicle was returned to its owner undamaged, the report said.