Deputies respond to burglary, end up arresting two with suspected meth

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
police lights crime_1520277840181.jpg.jpg

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A response to a reported burglary took a turn as the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office arrested two with suspected methamphetamine.

Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to Moser Road in Adams Township to a report of a burglary. Deputies immediately found two people inside who were not the residents of the property.

Luke Daenens, 21, and Kayla Hahn, 21, were both arrested for Burglary while Trespassing in a Habitation. Both were also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Both are set to appear in Defiance Municipal Court Friday, November 8.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss