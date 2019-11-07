Deputies respond to burglary, end up arresting two with suspected meth

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A response to a reported burglary took a turn as the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office arrested two with suspected methamphetamine.

Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to Moser Road in Adams Township to a report of a burglary. Deputies immediately found two people inside who were not the residents of the property.

Luke Daenens, 21, and Kayla Hahn, 21, were both arrested for Burglary while Trespassing in a Habitation. Both were also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Both are set to appear in Defiance Municipal Court Friday, November 8.