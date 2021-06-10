Deputies: Ohio man accused of killing 9-week-old son escapes jail, quickly recaptured in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has recaptured an escaped inmate from the county jail.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said inmate Cody Jondreau was being held in the jail on an arrest warrant for murder out of Ohio. Gualtieri said Jondreau is accused of killing his 9-week-old son.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Jondreau was arrested on May 11, 2021 in Polk County on a warrant issued in September 2020 from Williams County, Ohio.

Jondreau has been charged in Ohio for murder, after the death of his 9-week-old son was ruled a homicide.

About two weeks ago on May 28, the Sheriff’s Office said Jondreau was transferred to their facility by the United States Marshals Service. Jondreau was awaiting extradition to Ohio for his charges and was set to leave next week.

On Wednesday, June 9, the Sheriff said Jondreau was housed in the C-wing in South Division, which is known as the maximum-security area of the jail, when he broke out.

The sheriff said the incident happened during recreation time at approximately 10:00 a.m.

Jondreau climbed the northwest wall of the recreation yard and went through the razor wire in approximately 26 seconds. Jondreau then ran across the roof and jumped eleven feet to the ground, where deputies chased Jondreau over a second fence.

Deputies continued to pursue Jondreau and he was taken into custody within 10 minutes of the escape in the parking lot of a golf care business.

Gualtieri says Jondreau broke his heel and was taken to the hospital where he had to get 80 stitches from cuts he sustained during the chase.

Jondreau is currently in the Pinellas County Jail and will be transported to Ohio once he is medically cleared.