Deputies find stolen truck, motorcycles, drugs at Howe home; 4 arrested

HOWE, Ind. (WANE) — Police in LaGrange County arrested four people Saturday night after discovering numerous stolen items including a pickup and two motorcycles, along with drugs.

Deputies with the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a report of a stolen 2017 Ford F350 pickup out of Angola Saturday when they came upon a home at 3280 E 750 N in Howe. At the property, an F350 pickup was spotted, according to a report.

Deputies first found two males in a car that was parked in front of the truck. Drugs and paraphernalia were spotted “in plain view” in the car, the report said. The two – John Wales and Austin Shaw of Sturgis, Michigan – were detained.

Two more people were found to be sleeping in a camper on the property. William Pallaschke and Hope Lowry, both of Michigan, were also detained while a search warrant was obtained, the report said.

On the property, deputies found:

the stolen 2017 Ford F350

2 stolen motorcycles

1 stolen side-by-side off-road vehicle

1 stolen iPad

a large assortment of stolen hand tools

several stolen license plates

drug paraphernalia

suspected methamphetamine

a significant quantity of purported marijuana

and one stolen handgun.

Arrested were: