Deputies find stolen truck, motorcycles, drugs at Howe home; 4 arrested

HOWE, Ind. (WANE) — Police in LaGrange County arrested four people Saturday night after discovering numerous stolen items including a pickup and two motorcycles, along with drugs.
Deputies with the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a report of a stolen 2017 Ford F350 pickup out of Angola Saturday when they came upon a home at 3280 E 750 N in Howe. At the property, an F350 pickup was spotted, according to a report.
Deputies first found two males in a car that was parked in front of the truck. Drugs and paraphernalia were spotted “in plain view” in the car, the report said. The two – John Wales and Austin Shaw of Sturgis, Michigan – were detained.
Two more people were found to be sleeping in a camper on the property. William Pallaschke and Hope Lowry, both of Michigan, were also detained while a search warrant was obtained, the report said.
On the property, deputies found:
- the stolen 2017 Ford F350
- 2 stolen motorcycles
- 1 stolen side-by-side off-road vehicle
- 1 stolen iPad
- a large assortment of stolen hand tools
- several stolen license plates
- drug paraphernalia
- suspected methamphetamine
- a significant quantity of purported marijuana
- and one stolen handgun.
Arrested were:
- William Pallaschke on charges of Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a Carrying a Handgun without a License
- John Wales on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Carrying a Handgun without a License
- Austin Shaw on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Carrying a Handgun without a License
- Hope Lowry on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia