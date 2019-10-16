Deported felon sentenced to 5 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine.

Luis Carrera, 45, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady, according to U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

According to case documents, Carrera brought one kilogram of cocaine to Fort Wayne from Hammond. During a search of the vehicle driven by Carrera, officers found cocaine wrapped and concealed in a plastic oil bottle. Carrera was previously removed from the U.S. for attempted illegal entry and was also on probation in Porter County, Indiana for dealing marijuana.