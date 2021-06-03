DeKalb High School soccer coach arrested, accused of sexual relationship with player

DEKALB COUNTY (WANE) – A DeKalb High School soccer coach accused of sleeping with a player on numerous occasions was arrested for Child Seduction on Tuesday and has bonded out of jail.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Landon Cochran is accused of having sexual relations with a player on the soccer team on or about Sept. 27, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2020.

The player told police that in Sept. 2019, her soccer coach of two years, Cochran, “contacted her through Instagram and requested her to pick him up from downtown Auburn and give him a ride to his [home] in Auburn,” the affidavit said. The two eventually exchanged phone numbers and began texting.

The girl told police that within a couple of weeks they made arrangements for her to pick Cochran up from his home. The pair drove down the road and spent time together in her vehicle, the affidavit said.

At this time, the girl said nothing physical happened because Cochran said “he did not want to get caught.”

The affidavit said the girl began picking up Cochran almost every weekend to spend time together.

According to the girl, in March or April 2020, their relationship became physical, and she and Cochran began having sexual intercourse in her vehicle when she would pick him up. This happened on multiple occasions in her vehicle on a road in Auburn, according to the affidavit.

Police noted in the affidavit a friend the girl said that in the summer of 2020, she and the girl were staying the night together at a friend’s house when the girl told her that she was “sleeping with” Cochran. The affidavit said that while at the house, the girl left the house around 3 a.m. and when she returned she said she’d gone to see Cochran, the affidavit said.

According to court documents, Cochran was arrested on Tuesday and bonded out of jail the following day.

He faces charges of Child Seduction, a Level 5 Felony.

It is unclear when he will be in court.