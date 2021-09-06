Defiance man hospitalized after being shot multiple times outside Paulding County bar

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times outside a bar in Paulding County early Monday morning.

Just after 2:45 a.m., Paulding County police were dispatched to the Landing Strip bar at 204 N. 1st St. on reports of a man being shot.

Dustin Dobbelaere, 37, of Defiance was fighting with Joseph Schilt, 32, of Oakwood on the street. At some point, Charles Brown, 32, of Oakwood, exited a vehicle with a gun and shot Dobbelaere multiple times. The fight continued as people then assaulted Brown, according to police.

Both Dobbelaere and Brown were conscious when they were transported to an area hospital. Police did not share an update on their condition.

Sheriff Jason Landers says the department is sorting through conflicting statements from participants and witnesses who were at the bar Monday morning.

“There are a lot of facts yet to gather to determine what truly happened this morning,” said Sheriff Landers. “My deputies believe alcohol played a major role in this violence. Anytime you mix alcohol and guns, nothing good is going to happen.”

This incident is still under investigation by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. They are working with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to determine what charges will be filed in this case.