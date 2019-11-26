Defiance man facing multiple felonies for alleged crimes involving children

Photo of Robert Baker provided by the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) A Defiance, Ohio man is being held at the Community Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio after being arrested following an investigation involving reported child abuse according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department.

Robert Baker, 68, of 23292 Breckler Road is facing two counts of felony sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition. Investigators believe Baker committed the crimes which involved children under the age of 15 from 2016 through 2018.

Baker is scheduled to appear in Defiance Municipal Court on November 27, and the case has been sent to the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office for presentation to a Defiance County grand jury.

No other details were provided.