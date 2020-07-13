Decatur Police looking for people who damaged American flags

A male was spotted on surveillance video climbing two light poles at the Madison Street Plaza in Decatur on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, as a woman stood by. (Decatur Police via Facebook)

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Decatur are looking for two people involved in the destruction of American flags that were flying in the city’s center.

It was around 11 p.m. on July 7 when a male was spotted on surveillance video climbing two light poles at the Madison Street Plaza and damaging four American flags. A woman was with him, video shows.

The light poles in downtown Decatur are outfitted with two flag mounts.

Now, police in Decatur have asked for the public’s help to identify the people. Anyone with any information is asked to call Decatur Police at (260) 724-8646.

Police said officials are working to provide clearer pictures.